Ty Davis-Price shatters career high in rushing yards to give LSU first ranked win of the year over Florida 49-42

BATON ROUGE - Against Kentucky, LSU running back Ty Davis-Price set a new career high in rushing yards with 147. Saturday against #20 Florida, he set a new career high with a little extra cushion.

The Baton Rouge native ran for 287 yards, setting a new LSU single game record. Davis-Price also scored three touchdowns in the Tigers' 49-42 win over the Gators. It is the first ranked win of the season for LSU whose next three opponents are all ranked in the top 25.

“I was just amazed at how well the offensive line did,” Davis-Price said postgame.

“Those were big holes that I ran though. Shoutout to them, for working hard each and every day. It was a great win for the team.”

With LSU's secondary missing key cogs such as Derek Stingley, Eli Ricks and Major Burns, the understudies stepped up in a big way. To the tune of 4 interceptions. All but one resulting in Tiger touchdowns.