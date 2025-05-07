Two years after Houston murder, Ascension Parish family searching for answers in loved one's killing

HOUSTON - An Ascension Parish family is still searching for answers two years after their loved one was shot and killed in Texas.

On January 15, 2023, Zalon Carter was found shot to death in Houston. Law enforcement has not found the person responsible for Carter's death.

Family said Carter was 18 when he died, just months away from graduating from St. Amant High School. Carter was a musician who performed under the name Chop6x. The music video for his song "Pills" has more than 700K views on YouTube and the TikTok audio has been used in upwards of 10K videos.

His family and Texas law enforcement are making a new push to help find his killer. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.