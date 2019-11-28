Two-year-old taken along for the ride as father goes on reckless road rage rampage

BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly slammed his car into another vehicle and then dropped his 2-year-old to the pavement while trying to pick a fight with another driver.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Jeremy Saltzman was the aggressor in the road rage confrontation that got far out of hand Wednesday afternoon.

According to arrest records, Saltzman had his 2-year-old in the car when he began chasing after the other driver after an incident along Jones Creek Road. After following the person to a nearby parking lot, deputies said Saltzman rammed into the other car.

Saltzman then allegedly exited his vehicle carrying the toddler in his arms and tried to fight the other driver hand-to-hand. After that, witnesses said Saltzman dropped the 2-year-old onto the pavement and proceeded to assault the victim.

The attacker was placed in handcuffs when deputies arrived, but he continued to resist arrest. As he was placed in the back of a sheriff's office vehicle, deputies reported that Saltzman threatened to "have our jobs" if he was arrested.

A paramedic was called to the scene to check the child for injuries.

Saltzman was booked on charges of resisting an officer, reckless operation, aggravated battery, cruelty to a juvenile and public intimidation.