Two women stabbed during early morning robbery on Nicholson Drive

Friday, April 09 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, two women were injured in a stabbing near Louisiana State University.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, it was around 4:10 a.m. when authorities were summoned to the 5400 block of Nicholson Drive in regards to a stabbing that may have occurred during an armed robbery.

Police say the two injured women were victims of the alleged robbery.

Officials confirm that both victims were brought to an area hospital for treatment, one of the women in serious condition and the other suffering from minor injuries.

Police say an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

