Two women injured in overnight shooting stemming from domestic dispute at apartments near LSU

BATON ROUGE - Two women were injured in a reported shooting at an apartment complex off LSU campus early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at The Hub apartments around midnight, and that two women were taken to a local hospital. The severity of their wounds was unclear, but they are reported to be in stable condition.

Officials have not identified the two women shot, but say the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

This is a developing story.