Two women in custody for involvement in Denham Springs shooting

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two women involved in a Denham Springs shooting on Monday have been taken into custody.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old female Alexis Scott was in a car with others when it stopped around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the South Haven subdivision.

Deputies said one person from the car got out and shot at another vehicle. There were no injuries reported and the car sped off, to be later found abandoned in a store parking lot.

Scott was arrested for accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.

Tuesday evening, the LPSO announced they had arrested another woman, but did not disclose their level of involvement in the shooting or what their charges are.