Two women dead after truck crashes into pole on Blount Road

Tuesday, November 12 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people are now dead after a vehicle slammed into a traffic light pole early Monday.

Police said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Blount Road at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.  Janice Jackson, 63, was driving the pickup truck when she veered off the roadway for reasons unknown and crashed into the pole, according to BRPD.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A second victim, 55-year-old Carol Greenup, was riding in the passenger seat at the time. She was taken to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, police announced Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

