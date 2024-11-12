Two women accused of stealing customer's credit card at Burger King still wanted after two months

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police has released images of two women accused of credit card theft at a Burger King after issuing warrants for them in August.

Kaisie Jenkins, 28, and Rachel Henderson, 47, are both wanted for 29 counts of felony theft, 58 counts of access device fraud and criminal conspiracy. The pair is accused of violating the Anti-Skimming Act and stealing the credit card information of at least one customer, WBRZ reported in August.

Henderson, who worked at the Perkins Rowe Burger King where the thefts occurred, was arrested and released on her own recognizance and subsequently failed to show up for court and is now wanted on dozens of additional charges.

The thefts happened in late July, police said in the women's warrants. The skimming victim told police she went through the Burger King drive-thru. After leaving, she realized she left without her credit card and she went back to the restaurant to get the card and was told it wasn't there.

Later that night, she got two unauthorized charges on her card totaling nearly $500 from Walmart and a thrift store. Investigators said pictures from Walmart matched the accused cashier. The warrants also say that police found many pictures of credit cards exchanged between the two women.

In a later warrant for Henderson, police said that more than $4,500 was fraudulently spent.