Two Winn Parish murder suspects arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY - Two people suspected in a Winn Parish murder were arrested after cameras identified a stolen vehicle in Morgan City.

Officials say a recently installed camera system notified the department that a stolen vehicle from Winn Parish was in the area on April 9. The next night, officials then saw the vehicle return to the area and conducted a stop.

Inside were Christian Campbell, 22, and Amaney Labouve, 19, who were wanted in a murder investigation connected with the stolen vehicle. Campbell was booked on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder alongside other charges, while Labouve was booked for being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Both people were also charged with the possession of stolen objects.

Each are held on a $1 million bond. Both subjects are awaiting transport back to Winn Parish for court proceedings. On Tuesday, Winn Parish officials issued additional warrants for the pair's arrest. They are now set to be transferred to Winn Parish for further proceedings.