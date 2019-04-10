Two wanted for stealing credit card from convenience store

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for two suspects who stole a victim's credit card.

Authorities say the victim was at a convenience store off Highway 16 in Denham Springs when they used a credit card to make a purchase. Authorities haven't released the date the crime happened or the name of the store.

After making the purchase, the victim left the business without the card. When the victim returned to get the card minutes later, it was gone.

While reviewing surveillance video, detectives saw one of the suspects taking the victim's card out of the credit card machine and place it in his pocket.

Anyone with information on this case can call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.