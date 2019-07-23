80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two wanted for burglarizing vehicle, attempting to use stolen debit card

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are looking for two suspects who attempted to use a stolen debit card at an area store.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, on July 4 two men burglarized an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of Ericson Avenue. The men stole the victim's purse which contained her identification cards and a bank debit card.

The wanted burglars were later caught on camera at a local Walmart trying to use the stolen debit card to buy merchandise.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identities of the men can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.

