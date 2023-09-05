78°
Latest Weather Blog
Two wanted after several items stolen during break-in
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for two men who broke into a home earlier this month.
The incident happened on August 13 at a home in the 4000 block of Daytona Drive in the Monticello Subdivision, according to authorities. Once inside the home, the suspects removed the alarm pad from the wall before stealing several items including a Dell laptop and an Xbox.
Trending News
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Before abrupt exit from EBR School Board, member questioned student safety and...
-
'I quit:' EBR School Board member resigns less than a year after...
-
Specialized photographer captures dramatic moments in firefighters' daily battles
-
Despite away game, Tiger fans on the prowl in purple and gold...
-
NAKAMOTO: Contract conundrum raises questions about the 'good ole boy network on...