Two wanted after several items stolen during break-in

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for two men who broke into a home earlier this month.

The incident happened on August 13 at a home in the 4000 block of Daytona Drive in the Monticello Subdivision, according to authorities. Once inside the home, the suspects removed the alarm pad from the wall before stealing several items including a Dell laptop and an Xbox.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.