Two wanted after more than $1,000 in meat, seafood stolen

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for two women who stole food from an area store.

The incident happened at Shoppers Value on Jones Creek Road on April 26. According to reports, the women filled shopping carts with meat and seafood, then ran out of the store without paying. The suspects got away with more than $1,000 worth of food.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.