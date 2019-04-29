81°
Two wanted after armed robbery at Baton Rouge gas station

8 hours 43 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 April 29, 2019 10:29 AM April 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking two suspects following a weekend hold-up at a gas station.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Texaco on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Authorities say one suspect forced his way into the business through a window. Once inside, he opened the door for the second suspect.

The men took money from two registers and a safe before fleeing the scene.

One suspect is believed to be in his late teens. He was seen wearing a black jacket with a hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect wore a gray and black hooded sweatshirt with black pants.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.

