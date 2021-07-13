Two victims with Louisiana ties found dead in rubble of condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. - A former Tulane student and a Louisiana native were among the latest victims identified after a condo building collapsed in Florida last month.

Tulane University identified one victim as former student Deborah Berezdivin, 21. Officials first found Berezdivin's body on July 7.

Deborah was reportedly in Florida with her boyfriend to attend the funeral of a family friend who died of COVID-19 in March.

"We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Deborah Berezdivin," Tulane said in a statement Sunday. "It is clear that impact she made on campus and with the Tulanians who love her is felt to this day."



Rescue workers found another victim with Louisiana ties in the rubble around the same time. Kenner native Cassondra Billedeau-Stratton, 40, was identified by Miami-Dade Police on July 10.

WWL-TV reports Billedeau-Stratton was a model, actress, and blogger who spent time between Florida and New York for work. Her husband, Mike Stratton, released a statement through his law firm thanking everyone for their support.

As of Tuesday, the death toll of the collapse at the Surfside condo has risen to 95.