75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two-vehicle crash on LA 1 leaves at least one person injured

7 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Monday, November 20 2017 Nov 20, 2017 November 20, 2017 7:12 PM November 20, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say at least one person has been injured in a two vehicle crash that happened on LA 1 Monday evening.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on LA 1 on top of the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge.

Trending News

At least one person has been injured.
All lanes of the roadway were reopened around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days