Two-vehicle crash on LA 1 leaves at least one person injured

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say at least one person has been injured in a two vehicle crash that happened on LA 1 Monday evening.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on LA 1 on top of the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge.

All lanes of the roadway were reopened around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

