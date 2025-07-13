75°
Two-vehicle crash on LA 1 leaves at least one person injured
BATON ROUGE- Authorities say at least one person has been injured in a two vehicle crash that happened on LA 1 Monday evening.
The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on LA 1 on top of the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge.
At least one person has been injured.
All lanes of the roadway were reopened around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Check back for updates.
