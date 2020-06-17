Two-vehicle crash near Baker's Ben Williams Lane results in one injury

Damaged vehicle following early morning crash near Ben Williams Lane and Main Street in Baker.

BAKER - An early morning crash in Baker left one person injured, Wednesday.

Officials say the crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m., near the intersection of Ben Williams Lane and Main Street.

Apparently, when a driver swerved off-road and hit a light pole, a second vehicle hit the same pole, causing it to fall on a third person who'd stopped to check on the driver involved in the initial crash.

Officials say one person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ben Williams Lane and Main Street were temporarily closed to through traffic, but were reopened as of 7:30 a.m.