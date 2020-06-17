77°
Latest Weather Blog
Two-vehicle crash near Baker's Ben Williams Lane results in one injury
BAKER - An early morning crash in Baker left one person injured, Wednesday.
Officials say the crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m., near the intersection of Ben Williams Lane and Main Street.
Apparently, when a driver swerved off-road and hit a light pole, a second vehicle hit the same pole, causing it to fall on a third person who'd stopped to check on the driver involved in the initial crash.
Officials say one person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ben Williams Lane and Main Street were temporarily closed to through traffic, but were reopened as of 7:30 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Terry Dorsey, accused of arson, due in court Wednesday
-
Communities to decide on fate of statues featuring proponents of slavery/racism
-
29 police cadets currently training to become BRPD officers
-
Council votes to remove Confederate statue outside old courthouse in Plaquemine
-
Chief Payne: One person shot in Plaquemine Tuesday evening near historic locks,...