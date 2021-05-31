65°
Two vehicle crash blocks portion of Highland Road

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Tuesday, October 17 2017 Oct 17, 2017 October 17, 2017 8:55 PM October 17, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A two-vehicle crash has closed a section of Highland Road near W. Polk Street.

According to a News 2 crew at the scene, two vehicles appear to have collided and crashed into the front of the Metro PCS store on Highland Road.

A utility pole was also struck during the crash. Entergy power was temporarily affected by the crash, but all power has since been restored, according to Entergy's website.

One person was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to a local hospital, but injuries appear minor.

Damage to the building also appears to be minor. 

