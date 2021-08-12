73°
Two-vehicle accident shut down I-10 at Grosse Tete exit Thursday night

Thursday, August 12 2021
Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - A two-vehicle accident shut down I-10 East at the Grosse Tete exit.

Iberville Sheriff's Office said around 9:30 p.m. August 12, a semi-truck and car crashed into each other, causing multiple injuries and one person needing extrication.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

