Two-vehicle accident shut down I-10 at Grosse Tete exit Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A two-vehicle accident shut down I-10 East at the Grosse Tete exit.
Iberville Sheriff's Office said around 9:30 p.m. August 12, a semi-truck and car crashed into each other, causing multiple injuries and one person needing extrication.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
