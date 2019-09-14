Two truckers killed in fiery pile-up on I-12 Friday

ALBANY - Two people are dead after pile-up involving multiple 18-wheelers and an overturned SUV on I-12 Friday.

The crash was first reported around noon on I-12 east near the Albany exit. Video from a WBRZ network of traffic cameras showed smoke seen from four miles away from the crash scene.

State police have confirmed two people died in the crash, and one more is injured. Troopers say the crash involved two 18-wheelers and an SUV.

Investigators believe one of the 18-wheelers was traveling eastbound when it struck the SUV, veering both vehicles into the westbound lanes. That 18-wheeler then struck the second semi head-on.

Both truckers were killed, but police have been unable to identify them. The driver of the SUV suffered moderate injuries after the vehicle overturned.

Eastbound lanes were shut down for hours, but reopened around 4 o'clock. Westbound lanes reopened early Saturday morning.