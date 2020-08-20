Two tropical systems target the Gulf of Mexico

Expect seasonable to quiet weather through Saturday. Sunday and beyond, all eyes will be on a pair of tropical systems.

The Tropics: As of 4pm Thursday, Tropical Depression Fourteen was 150 miles southeast of the Nicaragua/Honduras border moving west at 15 - 20mph with 35mph winds. A turn toward the west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected on Friday, allowing the system to strengthen as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, possibly as a tropical storm. The center is then expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. There is quite a bit of uncertainty on the strength and path of this system as it crosses the western Gulf of Mexico early next week. Dry air and wind shear could create problems for intensification of this system. At the very least, locations from Louisiana west to Texas should be aware of the possibility of heavy rain Sunday through Tuesday.

As of 4pm Thursday, Tropical Depression Thirteen was more than 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands moving west-northwest at 20mph with 35mph winds. This system will face very few obstacles to strengthening as it continues moving at a similar speed and direction across the southwest Atlantic. The only thing that could change, is if is pushed a bit farther south and moves over the Caribbean Islands, which would send a much weaker storm toward Florida and the Gulf. However, at this time, it appears a hurricane will enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. From there, it is expected to turn northwest and parallel the west coast of Florida. If it jogs farther west, the local area could experience additional rain or tropical storm conditions.

You may find it unusual for two tropical systems to be in the Gulf at one time, as is currently forecast. You are correct! Meteorologist Jake Dalton detailed the history of this scenario and how these two systems could interact, HERE.

A large area of showers and thunderstorms near the west coast of Africa, is associated with a vigorous tropical wave. Environmental conditions allow a 50 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days as the wave enters the eastern Atlantic. Conditions are less favorable for additional development after that.

*Remember, please be responsible in consuming and sharing information on social media during hurricane season!*

The Next 24 Hours: Skies will be mostly clear overnight and the slightly drier air will allow low temperatures into the low 70s and possibly upper 60s. Dry air overhead on Friday will cut in to the number of showers and thunderstorms that can develop. Only about 10 to 20 percent of the forecast area will receive rain with otherwise mostly sunny skies and highs near 90.

The Long Term Trend: Saturday will continue primarily dry conditions. By Sunday, moisture related to tropical depression fourteen will begin to surge into the region. This will make it feel stickier and allow scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms to breakout through Monday. Rain could be heavy at times. Tuesday and Wednesday, weather will be dictated by what occurs with tropical depression thirteen. If the current forecast holds, it will remain east near the Florida Panhandle and the local area will have near average weather.

The Explanation: Even though an upper level trough will leave plenty of instability over the region through Friday, drier air is expected to feed into the trough thereby cutting down on the number of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. Translating the dry air down to the surface, temperatures will be near average with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s with minimal heat index. A feed of deep tropical moisture will enter the region by Sunday. This is measured by what is called “precipitable water” and while 1.87 is the normal amount for this time of year, numbers will be closer to the record of 2.47 through early next week. A ridge of high pressure over the southwest Atlantic will likely drive what is currently tropical depression fourteen on a northwest track through the Gulf. Regardless of exactly where the storm’s center comes inland, the local area is likely to be on the rainy east side. Expect scattered to widespread rain late Sunday through Monday with details becoming clearer if and when fourteen gets better organized. There is greater confidence in the path of tropical depression thirteen. This system is expected to emerge in the eastern Gulf off the west coast of Florida on Monday as a tropical storm or hurricane. At the very least, it will allow moisture to stay in place and be sufficient to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week. If the path of this system changes then the forecast could dramatically change as well.

