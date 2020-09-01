84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two Tropical Storms named in Atlantic Basin Tuesday

11 hours 55 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, September 01 2020 Sep 1, 2020 September 01, 2020 9:08 AM September 01, 2020 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: WBRZ Weather

As of 4pm Tuesday, the second tropical storm of the day has been named in the Atlantic Basin. Omar formed during the afternoon hours. The system is drifting northeast and out to sea; it will not pose a threat to the United States. Omar is the earliest named O-storm, breaking the previous record held by Ophelia which formed on September 7, 2005.

Earlier in the day, Tropical Storm Nana formed in the Caribbean Sea. Moving west at 18 mph, this system will not impact the local area or U.S. either. Nana is the earliest ever N-named storm, breaking the previous record held by Nate on September 5, 2005.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days