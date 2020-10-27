Two trapped when smaller vehicle is crushed between two trucks on MS River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - A passenger vehicle was crushed between two 18-wheelers at the top of the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday.

The crash closed the interstate for hours, leading to interstate-wide gridlock.

Click HERE to see the WBRZ traffic map.

The crash was on I-10 W just after the on-ramp from Old South Baton Rouge as the span over the river begins.

Baton Rouge Police said an approaching semi could not stop in time when traffic slowed and crashed into the back of the vehicle, pushing the vehicle into the back of another 18-wheeler. Two people in the passenger vehicle were trapped as it became wedged between the two trucks.

Four people were rushed to the hospital from the scene, one person injured so severely, they were transported via medical helicopter.

Police did not have immediate information about if any driver would be ticketed.