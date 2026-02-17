Two tornadoes confirmed in southwest Mississippi from weekend storms

After conducting damage surveys, the National Weather Service determined that two tornadoes tracked through southwest Mississippi during Saturday night's storms.

Centreville, MS: EF-1 Tornado

• Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

• Path Length: 7 miles

• Maximum Path Width: 100 yards

Peoria, MS: EF-1 Tornado

• Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

• Path Length: 2 miles

• Maximum Path Width: 100 yards

This information is preliminary; more information will be added as it arrives into the Storm Station.

Meteorologist Balin Rogers was on-air continuously for several hours on Saturday night, covering multiple Tornado Warnings.

