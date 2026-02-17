51°
Two tornadoes confirmed in southwest Mississippi from weekend storms

By: The Storm Station Meteorologists

After conducting damage surveys, the National Weather Service determined that two tornadoes tracked through southwest Mississippi during Saturday night's storms.

Centreville, MS: EF-1 Tornado

• Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

• Path Length: 7 miles

• Maximum Path Width: 100 yards

Peoria, MS: EF-1 Tornado

• Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

• Path Length: 2 miles

• Maximum Path Width: 100 yards

This information is preliminary; more information will be added as it arrives into the Storm Station.

Meteorologist Balin Rogers was on-air continuously for several hours on Saturday night, covering multiple Tornado Warnings.

    Meteorologist Balin Rogers was on-air continuously for several hours on Saturday night, covering multiple Tornado Warnings.

