Two Texas soldiers discovered dead over New Years' holidays, authorities investigate

Two soldier identified as 30-year-old Staff Sgt. Jessica Mitchell (right) and 19-year-old Pfc. Asia M. Graham (left) were found dead in apparently unrelated incidents over the New Years' holidays.

According to ABC News, two soldiers in Texas were discovered dead during the New Years' holiday in apparently unrelated incidents, and authorities have opened an investigation into the deaths.

The two soldiers were identified as 30-year-old Staff Sgt. Jessica Mitchell and 19-year-old Pfc. Asia M. Graham, according to military officials.

Mitchell, a drill sergeant assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center for Excellence at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, died after being shot in her car on a San Antonio freeway on New Year's Day.

Firefighters found Mitchell with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to what they initially thought was a car crash, police said. She was rushed to University Hospital San Antonio, where she was pronounced dead around 3 a.m., police said.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating if Mitchell was targeted, ABC News reports.

Graham was found unresponsive in her barracks room at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and pronounced dead by emergency personnel, officials said. ABC News reports that the Army is investigating Graham's death, but says there is no immediate indication that foul play was involved.

The back-to-back deaths occurred only four months after two congressional committees launched probes into multiple deaths at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, in 2020.