Two teens rescue elderly woman from car stuck in pond

Photo: Livingston Parish News

WATSON - Two teenagers in are being praised after saving an elderly woman's life.

Witnesses say when the woman drove off the road and into a pond on Highway 16. Luckily when the woman drove off the road two teenagers were driving behind her.

When the teen saw what happened they quickly leaped into action.

According to a source, they struggled to pull elderly woman from the window of the car but eventually pulled the woman to safety, everyone is OK.