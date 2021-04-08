84°
Two teens hurt in shooting near Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating gunfire that left two people hurt Thursday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. along N Little John Drive. Sources said two victims were shot in the area and taken to a hospital.
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed both victims teenagers under age 18. Both are expected to survive.
This is a developing story.
