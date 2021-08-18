Two teens accused in shooting at Lake Charles area park

Huber Park in Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Police in southwest Louisiana say a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are accused of attempted murder in a shooting at a city park.

The younger boy was arrested Tuesday on one count each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery, Lake Charles police said in a news release.

Police say he and the older boy are both being held in the city’s juvenile detention center in connection with the shooting in Huber Park that sent two people to a hospital on July 27. The wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested July 30. He is being held on the same charges as the younger boy, plus a second count of attempted murder.

Because they are juveniles, their names were not released.