Two teenagers arrested for March homicide on I-10 in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - two teenagers were arrested for a drive-by shooting that happened in March and left a man dead.
Deputies said the shooting happened early on the morning of Mar. 29. Officials found Chakerus Hamilton Jr. dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound.
An investigation led the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to identify Aniyah Williams, 18 (left), and Quinndarius Dabney, 19 (right) as suspects in Hamilton's death. Detectives said the two were acquainted with Hamilton and reportedly orchestrated his death.
The two were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. Dabney was arrested for first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property, while Williams was booked for principal to those charges.
