Two teenagers arrested after allegedly breaking into 25 cars in Bayou Vista

BAYOU VISTA - Two 14-year-old boys were arrested on multiple charges related to vehicle burglaries in the Bayou Vista area.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies were called by the mother of one of the teenagers. She told them she had evidence of her son and his friend possibly committing many vehicle burglaries.

During questioning the juveniles said they broke into at least 25 vehicles in the Bayou Vista area. They were arrested on 10 counts of vehicle burglary, two counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of stolen things, two counts of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving without a license.