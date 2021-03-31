Two Tangipahoa school employees placed on leave for an alleged physical altercation

73°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LORANGER, La. - Two Loranger High School employees were placed on administrative leave following an alleged physical altercation with each other on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to a Facebook post by the Tangipahoa Parish School System, the the incident happened in the office at the high school.

Parish Superintendent Melissa Stilley said the two employees will be suspended "until a full investigation can be completed to determine proper personnel action." She described the incident as "unfortunate" and "unacceptable."

“This is a serious incident and it is unacceptable for our employees to conduct themselves in this manner,” Stilley said. 

No further details were provided by the school board at this time. 

