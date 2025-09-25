75°
Two taken to hospital after vehicle submerged off LSU at West Lakeshore Drive, South Campus Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital after officials responded to a submerged vehicle off of the LSU campus at West Lakeshore Drive and South Campus Drive.
No immediate information was given regarding the patients' condition. Officials responded around 8:40 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
