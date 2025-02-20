39°
Two taken to hospital after shooting on North 30th Street, one in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting on North 30th Street, according to officials.
One patient was taken in critical condition, while the other suffered minor injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
