Two taken to hospital after knife fight in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities say two people have been transported to a hospital after a reported knife fight.

According to officials, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Catfish Landing Road off of LA-22 in Maurepas.

A woman at the scene, Lisa Morgan, said the confrontation began when her estranged husband, 52-year-old Mike Petsh, arrived at her home. Morgan, also 52-years-old, said Petsh had been in rehab in Shreveport and showed up uninvited Wednesday afternoon. She claims there was an existing restraining order against Petsh.

Once Petsh allegedly began striking the woman, her son, 17-year-old Logen Williamson, stepped in. The two then began fighting, with Petsh eventually stabbing Williamson in the head with a knife, according to Morgan.

Late Wednesday evening, LPSO officials said it was Morgan who violated a protective order and was arrested for doing such. Deputies said the investigation is still pending.

The two men were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.