Two suspects wanted for vehicle burglary and fraud

BATON ROUGE- The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in identifying two individuals.

The men are wanted for simple burglary and access device fraud. On August 27 at 3:20 a.m, the two suspects arrived at the Tiger Trax Exxon Gas Station in Erwinville, in a red Monte Carlo.

One of the men exited the passenger side of the car and then presented a stolen credit card, to the cashier to buy $296.50 in cigarettes. The card had been stolen from the original card holder's car.

The credit card transaction was denied, and the two suspects then left the store traveling west on Highway 190.

If anyone has any information about the identities of the two suspects and their location, please contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 343-9234.