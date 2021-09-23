74°
Two suspects wanted for stealing diesel from Ascension construction site

Thursday, September 23 2021
Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
By: WBRZ Staff

DARROW - Two people drove to an Ascension Parish construction site and stole approximately $1,500 in diesel fuel, according to the local Sheriff's office.

The theft occurred last Monday (September 13) in a new Darrow subdivision called 'Riverton,' which is on Highway 22.

The vehicle the two suspected thieves were in appeared to be a white or possibly silver crew cab truck that had a black diesel tank in its bed and running lights on the roof.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact either the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

