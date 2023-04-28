66°
Latest Weather Blog
Two suspects sought after police chase ended in crash; one person in custody
BATON ROUGE - A police chase that ended in a crash led to one person being arrested and with two others still being sought early Friday morning.
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the chase, which ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into a pole at Government Street and Jefferson Highway around 6 a.m. Friday, led to one person being taken into custody while law enforcement searches for two more.
Police said the chase began when officers spotted the three suspects breaking into cars.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two suspects sought after police chase ended in crash; one person in...
-
Dozens of massage establishments suspected of being linked to sex trafficking in...
-
Police: Robber pinned LSU student, exposed himself during carjacking just off campus
-
Big changes coming to highly trafficked I-10 off-ramp near Nicholson Drive
-
Police ID mother wanted in Baton Rouge bus driver attack; daughters also...
Sports Video
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here