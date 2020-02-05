Two suspects in custody following car chase that disrupted Super Bowl parade

Photo: TMZ

KANSAS CITY, MO - Two suspects are in custody after the Super Bowl parade was interrupted by a car chase along the parade route.

According to ESPN, the incident occurred Wednesday morning, around 8:12 a.m. when the car broke through a barrier.

Video footage from local television stations showed police apprehending the car before spinning it around and wedging it in with a second police cruiser.

The car was then surrounded and the driver arrested.

Police say the driver is under investigation for impairment and though two suspects have been arrested, a motive has yet to be revealed.