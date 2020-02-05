74°
Two suspects in custody following car chase that disrupted Super Bowl parade

1 hour 52 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 February 05, 2020 10:15 AM February 05, 2020 in News
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: TMZ

KANSAS CITY, MO - Two suspects are in custody after the Super Bowl parade was interrupted by a car chase along the parade route.

According to ESPN, the incident occurred Wednesday morning, around 8:12 a.m. when the car broke through a barrier. 

Video footage from local television stations showed police apprehending the car before spinning it around and wedging it in with a second police cruiser. 

The car was then surrounded and the driver arrested. 

Police say the driver is under investigation for impairment and though two suspects have been arrested, a motive has yet to be revealed. 

