Two suspects in custody after second high-speed chase through Baton Rouge on Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase involving a stolen car Thursday, marking the second police chase through Baton Rouge within four hours.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said around 6:15 p.m. that the chase near Brookline Avenue ended with two suspects arrested after trying to flee from officers on foot.

No further details about the suspects or the chase have been released.

This is a developing story.