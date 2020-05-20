Two state troopers injured during vehicle pursuit, suspects remain on the run

HAMMOND - Early Wednesday morning, two troopers with Louisiana State Police were injured while assisting in a vehicle pursuit in Hammond.

The two were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m., and ended up following the suspect onto Wardline Road, which is west of Interstate 55.

The troopers deployed a tire deflation device meant to disable the suspect's vehicle and were successful in doing so.

But as the troopers were retrieving the device from the roadway, they were hit by a Hammond Police unit that was also involved in the pursuit.

Both troopers were injured and rushed to North Oaks Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance.

One trooper has been treated and released with minor injuries. The second trooper remains in critical condition at this time.

After the suspect's tires were disabled, they crashed the vehicle on Wardline Road near Crapanzano Road and fled the scene.

Police indicate that more than one person was in the vehicle driven by the suspect, which means there may be more than one suspect.

At this time the identities of the suspects are unknown and the names of the injured troopers have not been released.

An investigation into the suspects whereabouts remains ongoing.



Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5702.