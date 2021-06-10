Latest Weather Blog
Two state troopers fired, one tied to deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
BATON ROUGE - One of several Louisiana state troopers implicated in the violent arrest of a Black man who died in police custody over two years ago was officially fired this week.
WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto learned Wednesday, Louisiana State Police finalized Dakota DeMoss' termination and made it effective June 4. LSP also fired George Harper, another member of Troop F, related to a different use of force incident that happened about a year later.
WBRZ previously reported, DeMoss was one of two troopers who State Police intended to fire amid the outcry that accompanied the release of leaked body camera video that showed a handcuffed Ronald Greene being tased and beaten after a pursuit with troopers in May 2019. LSP later released the video officially amid mounting pressure to show the footage to the public.
Another trooper involved in the arrest, Chris Hollingsworth, was issued a termination letter by State Police last year but died after he crashed his vehicle in what sources said was a suicide.
Last month, State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis said the agency planned to fire DeMoss, who was also suspended for a separate use of force complaint in 2020. The Associated Press reported Wednesday on a secret panel investigating whether LSP Troop F, which handled the Greene arrest, to determine whether its troopers systematically target Black drivers.
Trending News
Criminal investigations into the actions of DeMoss and the other troopers involved are ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community gathers to celebrate life of Ja'tyri Brown with balloon release
-
City-parish looking to spend millions in COVID relief on drainage work
-
Family of murdered toddler celebrate her life with balloon release
-
Should parents be held accountable for violent crimes carried out by children
-
Mother of two suspects in triple murder allegedly helped them evade capture
Sports Video
-
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
-
Coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement after 15 seasons at LSU
-
Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year
-
Exploring Skip Bertman's legacy as LSU's athletic director
-
Southeastern loses both games of doubleheader to Houston Baptist