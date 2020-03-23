Two Slidell men arrested in Mississippi man's murder

SLIDELL, La.- Two men were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on murder charges after law enforcement connected them to a fatal shooting in early March.

Lamar Henry, a 30-year-old man of Bay St. Louis, was pronounced dead March 1 after being brought to a Mississippi hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

28-year-old Lamar Hergett transported Henry to the hospital, telling authorities the wounds occurred during "an incident" in Gulfport, according to authorities.

Detectives with the Gulfport Police Department worked alongside the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, discovering Henry and Hergett were attempting to rob a residence in Slidell at the time of the fatal shooting.

During the early morning hours March 1, Henry and Hergett were at the 4200 block of Ash Drive in Slidell with the intent of robbing 27-year-old Trequan Rollins, deputies say.

Rollins saw the two men parked near his residence, attempting to flee upon being spotted. Rollins followed the two men and gunfire was exchanged between the two vehicles. Henry was fatally struck and later transported to a hospital in Bay St. Louis, according to deputies.

Hargett was arrested on March 12 and charged with second-degree murder. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail and later transferred to St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Rollins was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on March 12 on unrelated charges. He was later arrested in connection with the murder and rebooked on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, and obstruction of justice.

The investigation remains open and active.