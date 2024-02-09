64°
Two shot, one other injured in shooting on 72nd Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - Three people were injured in a shooting on the 4100 block of 72nd Avenue Thursday night, according to officials.
According to officials, two people were shot with three total people being injured. Officials are on scene with one victim, another is currently being transported in stable condition, while another person is being treated for a cut.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
