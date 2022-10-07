75°
Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening

1 hour 43 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, October 07 2022 Oct 7, 2022 October 07, 2022 7:09 PM October 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening.

Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along Elm Drive.

The two victims were reportedly taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

