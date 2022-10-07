Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening.

Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along Elm Drive.

The two victims were reportedly taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.