Two shot in neighborhood off Central Thruway Friday evening, authorities confirm

Friday, July 24 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday evening but authorities say their injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. on Vancouver Drive near London Avenue. 

A law enforcement source says one person injured in the shooting is one of the suspects in the 2019 Ottawa bus stop shooting.

This is a developing story.

