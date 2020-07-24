77°
Latest Weather Blog
Two shot in neighborhood off Central Thruway Friday evening, authorities confirm
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday evening but authorities say their injuries are not life-threatening.
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. on Vancouver Drive near London Avenue.
A law enforcement source says one person injured in the shooting is one of the suspects in the 2019 Ottawa bus stop shooting.
This is a developing story.
At least two people at the scene are in handcuffs. Standby for more info. @WBRZ https://t.co/d8O7OvGpoJ— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) July 24, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Gabriel Police search for suspect in convenience store burglary
-
Coronavirus closures lead to business boom, headache for tubing company
-
Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states
-
Military personnel arriving in BR Saturday to help with new spike in...
-
Doctors stress importance of accurately performed nasal swabs during COVID tests