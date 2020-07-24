Two shot in neighborhood off Central Thruway Friday evening, authorities confirm

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday evening but authorities say their injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. on Vancouver Drive near London Avenue.

A law enforcement source says one person injured in the shooting is one of the suspects in the 2019 Ottawa bus stop shooting.

This is a developing story.