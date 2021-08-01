Two shot during man's deadly rampage Sunday have 'long road ahead'

BATON ROUGE - Two of four people hurt in an accused killer's violent rampage Sunday morning have a "long road" to recovery.

Jefferson United Methodist Church said on social media Sunday afternoon that two of the victims wounded in the crime spree were members of their congregation, Rachel and Debbie Tullous. The church said both were shot in the shoulder, and one of them was also struck in the face.

Both women are in the ICU but are in stable condition.

The suspected shooter, Aaron Morgan, was arrested Sunday after allegedly killing his grandmother, stabbing his mother, and shooting three people while stealing a car in a grocery store parking lot.

