92°
Latest Weather Blog
Two seriously injured after vehicle catches fire along I-110 Northbound near Harding Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Two people were seriously hurt after a vehicle caught fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Harding Boulevard.
According to LaDoTD, the wreck happened shortly after 3 p.m.
It's unclear how many vehicles are involved. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Trending News
As of 4:45 p.m., all lanes are now back open. Congestion is minimal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Department of Education honors its outstanding educators
-
Baton Rouge mother detained by ICE for two months released
-
Two seriously injured after vehicle catches fire along I-110 Northbound near Harding...
-
'It's sad my family had to feel that:' Relatives speaking out after...
-
Spare Notes Five Months Leads To Big Win For Baton Rouge