Two seriously injured after fiery wreck in Greenwell Springs

GREENWELL SPRINGS - Two people were taken to the hospital after authorities say they were ejected from a truck Thursday night.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on Magnolia Bend Road just before 11 p.m. Police say the victims were in a pick-up truck when the vehicle veered off the road and slammed into a tree, ejecting them.

A witness tells WBRZ he called police after seeing the car completely engulfed.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, the other was transported by AirMed.

Both sustained serious injuries.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating to determine what caused the crash.