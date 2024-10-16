57°
Latest Weather Blog
Two right lanes on I-10 East at I-10/I-12 re-opened after accident; two transported
BATON ROUGE - Two people were transported after an accident on I-10 East at the I-10/I-12 split, according to emergency officials.
The two right lanes have re-opened and congestion has reached LA 1, or Port Allen.
Trending News
The two people transported are in stable condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Senator Bill Cassidy to host Louisiana Energy Security Summit discussing carbon capture,...
-
Breaux Bridge man arrested for 59 counts of trafficking of children for...
-
One dead, another injured after shooting in Gramercy
-
Sports Takeover debates LSU field storming
-
Brusly approves plan to install high-speed chase tracking software on police vehicles